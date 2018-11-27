

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L), a real estate investment trust, reported that its profit after tax for the year ended 30 September 2018 dropped to 175.5 million pounds from last year's 301.6 million pounds, mainly due to a lower revaluation surplus in the wholly-owned portfolio this year. Together with disposal profits, this contributed 127.7 million pounds, compared to 231.7 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share was 58.1 pence, down from 108.1 pence in the previous year.



EPRA earnings increased by 14.4% to 51.7 million pounds from the prior year, while EPRA earnings per share grew 5.6% to 17.1pence from last year. The increase in EPRA earnings was driven principally by growth in net property income and lower net finance costs, partly offset by lower net property income in the Longmartin joint venture, largely due to scheme vacancy.



Net property income increased by 6.2% to 93.8 million pounds from last year, as a result of an increase in rents receivable, reflecting income from acquisitions and like-for like growth of 6.4%, partly offset by an increase in property costs. The company said it has benefited from the first full year of interest savings following debt restructuring in 2016 and 2017, which significantly reduced our blended finance cost.



Rents receivable increased by 9.1% to 112.8 million pounds from the prior year, reflecting continued conversion of our portfolio's reversionary potential into contracted cash flow, together with the impact of acquisitions. Excluding acquisitions and disposals, the like-for-like increase was 6.4%.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 8.5 pence per share, an increase of 4.9% on last year's final dividend of 8.1 pence. This brings the total dividend for the year to 16.8 pence per share, an increase of 5.0% from last year.



The company noted that it well positioned to continue to deliver on consistent and long-term proven strategy.



