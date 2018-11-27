

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence rose for the first time in six months in November, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index climbed to 18.3 from 16.8 in October. The reading peaked at 24.8 in May and had been easing thereafter.



A year ago, the consumer confidence reading was 23. The score remains above its long-term average of 12.6.



The Consumer Survey was conducted among 1,110 people between November 1 and 19.



In November, households' expectations concerning personal economic situation and saving possibilities improved further. Consumers' expectations concerning Finland's economy weakened further in November.



Their views on the development of Finland's economy were poor, but expectations concerning unemployment development were brighter than before.



Separately, industrial confidence fell to +6 in November from +8 in October, survey data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries, or EK, showed on Tuesday.



Morale improved in the construction industry, was stable in the services sector and deteriorated in retail trade.



