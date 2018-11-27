PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leader in Performance CriticalTELecom solutions, announced today at the SPS IPC Drives automation conference its new Hush 2.4/5 GHz Bluetooth/Wi-Fi tape mount antenna. Light, compact, and rated for both indoor and outdoor use, PCTEL's Hush antennas are ideal for both covert public safety and industrial IoT applications.

"Hush antennas will make it easier to deploy smart automation systems, especially in harsh industrial environments that have limited space for antennas," said Rishi Bharadwaj, PCTEL's COO. "Industrial IoT applications pose some challenging deployment scenarios and tough RF environments. In addition to expertise in designing antennas to meet these challenges, PCTEL brings strong wireless device design and integration capabilities for the Industrial IoT market," added Bharadwaj.

With their durable overmolded design and ultra-compact footprint, Hush antennas can be tape mounted almost anywhere, including vehicle windows, factory floors, officer vests, backpacks, and utility cabinets.

PCTEL will display its Hush Bluetooth/Wi-Fi antennas along with other embedded and external antenna solutions for smart and digital automation November 27-29 at the SPS IPC Drives exhibition, Booth #5-230C, in Nuremberg, Germany.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc. provides Performance Critical TELecom technology solutions. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. Our precision antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for our customers. PCTEL's test and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize their networks.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

