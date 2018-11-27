Idag den 27 november 2018 offentliggjorde EQT Real Estate II, genom Chicago Holding AB, ett pressmeddelande med information om ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Stendörren Fastigheter AB. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget. Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Stendörren Fastigheter AB (STEF B, ISIN-kod SE0006543344, orderboks-ID 80255) ska observationsnoteras. Today on November 27, 2018, EQT Real Estate II, through Chicago Holding AB, published a press release with information about a public cash offer to the shareholders in Stendörren Fastigheter AB. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to raise such a bid in respect of the company. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Stendörren Fastigheter AB (STEF B, ISIN-kod SE0006543344, order book ID 80255), will be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Emelie Thordewall eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB