

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L), a provider of investment and wealth management services, announced Tuesday that its Board has appointed Paul Stockton to succeed Philip Howell, who will retire as Chief Executive Officer and from the board by the 2019 Annual General Meeting on May 9.



The appointment of Stockton is subject to regulatory approval.



Stockton has been Group Finance Director of Rathbones for nearly a decade and was appointed Managing Director of Rathbone Investment Management in May of this year.



During the intervening period, Howell and Stockton will continue to work closely to ensure there is a smooth transition.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX