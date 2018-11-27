

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pennon Group plc (PNN.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 133.6 million pounds for the Half year ended 30 September 2018 compared to 129.8 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 25.5 pence compared to 21.7 pence. Group underlying profit before tax was 142.5 million pounds, an increase of 8.7%, compared with the prior half year. Underlying earnings per share was 29.9 pence compared to 25.2 pence.



First-half underlying revenue increased by 3.1% year-over-year to 746.7 million pounds. Revenue from South West Water increased by 3.2% to 301.5 million pounds.



Looking forward, Pennon Group stated that it is on track to meet management expectations for full year 2018/19.



For first-half 2018/19, the Board has recommended an interim dividend of 12.84 pence, up 7.3%. The interim dividend will be paid on 4 April 2019 to shareholders on the register on 25 January 2019. Pennon now offers shareholders the opportunity to invest their dividend in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan.



