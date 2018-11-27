German-headquartered logistics technology leader moves employee expenses to the cloud

Chrome River, a global leader in expense and invoice automation solutions, announces that TRANSPOREON GmbH, a global provider of a cloud-based supply chain execution platform, has selected Chrome River EXPENSE to automate its employee expense processing.

TRANSPOREON will deploy Chrome River EXPENSE across several countries. The company selected Chrome River after a competitive process, and will use the solution to replace its previous manual processes.

"As a fast-growing, global, SaaS technology provider, we wanted to choose a company with a similar approach and philosophy. Chrome River demonstrated not only technology leadership, but also a more partner-orientated approach that will support our needs as we continue to expand our international footprint," said Stephan Kniewasser, CFO at TRANSPOREON GmbH. "With a multi-lingual and mobile workforce, we also need to ensure that the expense solution would effectively support our team's requirements, no matter where they are submitting expenses or what language they speak. Chrome River's web app-based mobile interface ensures this, while also providing a very intuitive and user-friendly experience."

"As Chrome River continues to bring on even more customers across Europe, we are delighted to see technology leaders such as TRANSPOREON let business flow with our expense automation solution," said Thomas Tanetschek, Regional Vice President, Germany, at Chrome River. "Our technology is specifically designed to support the needs of organizations with diverse international operations, and we look forward to continuing to work with TRANSPOREON as the company grows its global footprint."

