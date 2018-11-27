The sales of metalwork and accessories for bags expands into global market

Expert in plating, Sejong Collection of Daedo Plating Co.,Ltd. (CEO Jeong Gwang Soo, Jeong Gwang-Mi) is growing strong in international market.

Established in 1999, the medium-sized company is an expert in metalwork and handbag accessories; it is the only company in the industry that is head by a CEO who has earned the honorable title of Korean Master for their exceptional skills.

The company is aiming to increase the quality by applying its knowledge in wet-plating to dry(ion)-plating. The certifications of ISO 9001 for quality management and ISO 14001 for environment-friendly management are examples of the company's effort to guarantee consumer satisfaction and product quality.

Sejong Collection of Daedo Plating is a professional company with 10 years of experience specializing in metal details and accessories. Products include parts for automobiles, IT devices, fashion accessories, and other metal products. The company is currently the official supplier of Korean and International fashion brands.

The company continues to invest in research and development to compete in the international market beyond Korea; With its customized strategy, Sejong Collection has established markets in 20 countries, including the South East Asian region and Europe.

The company's investment in the environment, R&D, quality, and equipments are efforts to achieve consumer satisfaction in diverse areas beyond metalworks.

"We strive to become the leader in both domestic and international market in terms of price and quality", one of the representative commented. "With our exceptional technology and high quality, we plan to compete in the global market as Korea's best plating service provider".

Indeed, Sejong Collection of Daedo Plating Co.,Ltd. has received recognition as Hi-Seoul brand company, a status given to company with good reputation and growth potential by the city government of Seoul and Seoul Business association.

