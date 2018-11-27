LaPresse: Ronaldo to Tackle Mbappé and Griezmann at Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cristiano Ronaldo and French pair Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann will fight it out for the Best Player Award when the 10th edition of the Globe Soccer Awards is staged at Dubai's Madinat Jumeirah on January 3, 2019.

The Juventus icon and the two FIFA World Cup-winning French stars lead the nominations for the now traditional gala awards ceremony to be held in association with the 13th Dubai International Sports Conference, organised by the Dubai Sports Council.

Sponsored by Dubai Holding, Meraas, Audi and Emirates, the Globe Soccer Awards is considered part of the "Grand Slam" of football award ceremonies alongside the Ballon D'Or and The Best FIFA Football Awards.

And it's Juve's CR7 who remains the only player to win all three "Grand Slam" award titles in one year - a feat he accomplished in both 2016 and 2017.

The Portuguese legend, a record four-time winner and eight-time nominee, will be looking to make it a third Globe Soccer Best Player Award in as many years but he faces a battle for the crown from French pair Griezmann and Mbappé, who lit up the world stage in Russia this summer.

"The 10th anniversary of the Globe Soccer Awards is a special milestone, so we are delighted to announce Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé as the finalists in the Best Player category," said Globe Soccer CEO Tommaso Bendoni.

"Our thanks go to our new title sponsor, Dubai Holding, for their support and to the Dubai Sports Council who have been Globe Soccer Awards partners since our first event in 2010."

Like his two star players, French coach Didier Deschamps is also among the nominees.

Deschamps, only the third man to win the FIFA World Cup as both player and manager, is in contention for the Best Coach Award alongside former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, Atlético Madrid's Diego Simeone, Jürgen Klopp of Liverpool and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"I'm very proud of this nomination and of what I have achieved so far," said Deschamps, who led France to World Cup success over Croatia. "There is no greater achievement for a football professional than to have won the World Cup, first as a player and then as a coach. But my life does not change and my values remain unchanged in terms of family and friends.

"Of course, there are other professional goals such as the qualification for the next European Championship, and I look forward to discussing these topics and much more with football friends and colleagues at the Dubai International Sports Conference, held in association with the Globe Soccer Awards."

Among the other early nominees announced by Globe Soccer, super-agent Jorge Mendes will battle it out with Jonathan Barnett and Stefano Castagna in the Best Agent category, while 2018 UEFA Champions League finalists Real Madrid and Liverpool will once again go head-to-head this time for the Best Team Award alongside Atlético Madrid.

The ceremony will also honour many other distinguished names from the world of football with the other nominees to be announced shortly.

The Globe Soccer Awards will be staged in Dubai shortly after the UAE hosts the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup and just before the country stages the AFC Asian Cup, while the associated Dubai Sports Council's International Sports Conference will see a wide range of speakers, from club owners to coaches, players and sponsors, discussing the future development of football.