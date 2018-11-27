

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs PLC (GRG.L), a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the UK, said it anticipates that full year underlying profit before tax, excluding exceptional charges will be at least 86 million pounds. It said in July that it expects underlying profits to be at a similar level to last year's figure of 81.8 million pounds.



The company today said, 'This stronger trading in October and November is particularly encouraging as it builds on good comparative sales in the same period last year. Operational costs have been well controlled and, whilst there is still much to play for over the final few weeks of the year......'



In the eight weeks to 24 November 2018, total sales grew by 9.0 per cent, compared to 8.2 per cent growth in 2017. Like-for-like sales in company-managed shops increased by 4.5 per cent, 4.5 per cent growth in 2017.



In the year-to-date, total sales have grown by 6.6 per cent and like-for-like sales have increased by 2.5 per cent.



'The improved trading performance reported in our third quarter trading update has strengthened further during October and to date in November,' the company said.



