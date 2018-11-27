sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,758 Euro		+0,10
+0,73 %
WKN: A0RMZD ISIN: GB00B63QSB39 Ticker-Symbol: 41G1 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
GREGGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GREGGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GREGGS PLC
GREGGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GREGGS PLC13,758+0,73 %