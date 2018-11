LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) reported profit before tax of 7.1 million pounds for six months ended 29 September 2018 compared to 18.9 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 5.1 pence compared to 14.7 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 17.0 million pounds, down 36% on a reported basis, and down 31% excluding paper, as the benefit of the growth in revenues was offset by lower margins in the Currency business due to mix of orders and continued investment in R&D and sales and marketing activities. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations declined year-over-year to 11.1 pence from 16.4 pence.



Half-year reported Group revenue grew by 5% to 257.6 million pounds. Excluding paper, Group revenues grew by 9%, driven by growth across all segments.



The Board proposed to leave the dividend unchanged and is recommending an interim dividend of 8.3 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 3 January 2019 to shareholders on the register on 7 December 2018.



