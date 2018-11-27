sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

71,58 Euro		+4,66
+6,96 %
WKN: 857032 ISIN: JP3538800008 Ticker-Symbol: TDK 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
TDK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TDK CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,16
70,43
09:39
68,26
70,43
09:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TDK CORPORATION
TDK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TDK CORPORATION71,58+6,96 %