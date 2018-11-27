Public Relations Office Phone: 81-3-5470-3235

TOKYO, Nov 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) has agreed to transfer its business sector which conducts research and development on rare earth magnetic alloys to TDK Corporation (TDK) around the end of January 2019. SDK and TDK concluded a transfer contract today.The assets subject to this transfer consist mainly of a business sector which conducts R&D in Chichibu Plant as a part of the Showa Denko Group's rare earth magnetic alloy business and SDK's intellectual property rights on rare earth magnetic alloys.Rare earth magnets are used as materials necessary for downsizing and energy efficiency improvement of home appliances and motors installed in HDDs, wind turbines and factory automation devices. Thus rare earth magnets are used in various situations of society.SDK started to manufacture rare earth magnetic alloys in 1986. Since then, SDK has been developing new technologies, and successfully developed alloys for neodymium magnets which do not contain heavy rare earth metals such as dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb) but have magnetic force equivalent to conventional rare earth magnets. In this way, SDK has been contributing to realization of society conserving natural resources and energy.TDK offers various products including electronic parts on the basis of the company's original materials technologies centering on magnetic materials. In its magnet business, TDK has lines of neodymium magnets which contain plenty of rare earths and ferrite magnets, and offers them for use in various motors for many uses including automobiles, industrial equipment and ICT related products.Recently, as electric vehicles (EVs) spread, global demand for magnets is expected to increase drastically, and development of magnets including development of customized alloys must be accelerated. Under these circumstances, SDK decided to transfer its R&D function and intellectual property rights concerning rare earth magnetic alloys to TDK, aiming to accelerate commercialization of high-performance rare earth magnets and development of leading-edge magnetic alloys applicable to hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles.Furthermore, SDK will continue production of rare earth magnetic alloys in its Chichibu Plant after the transfer of its R&D function and intellectual property rights concerning rare earth magnetic alloys to TDK.About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.