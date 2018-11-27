

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer confidence dropped in November to its lowest level since early 2015, survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 92 from 95 in October. Economists had forecast a score of 94.



The latest reading was the lowest since February 2015 and was below the long-term average of 100, the INSEE said.



Households' view regarding the future financial situation weakened slightly. There was a clear decline in their willingness to make big purchases now and the relevant index was below its long-term average for the first time since December 2015.



Consumers' expected saving capacity measure also declined sharply and was below its long-term average.



The survey measure reflecting the share of households considering that the future standard of living in France will improve in the next twelve months has clearly decreased, the INSEE said.



In November, households' unemployment fears also increased strongly with the survey balance reaching its highest level since November 2016, albeit below its long-term average.



Inflation expectations also increased in November.



