sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,10 Euro		-0,002
-1,96 %
WKN: A2AEV5 ISIN: CA38655P2017 Ticker-Symbol: GPB 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,104
0,122
09:12
0,104
0,122
08:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD0,10-1,96 %