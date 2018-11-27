VFS Global Wins Global Visa Contract for The Netherlands

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Extending visa services for t he Netherlands

Operating eight out of nine regions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands has awarded VFS Global the global tender to provide visa services in eight out of nine regions worldwide. Under this new mandate, VFS Global will significantly extend its operations on behalf of the Kingdom of the Netherlands across the world.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624234/VFS_Global_Logo.jpg )

VFS Global will operate for the Netherlands government in Africa, North America, Central and South America, Asia and Pacific, Eastern Europe, in the Middle East, in Western Europe; and in India.

VFS Global has worked with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands since 2006 and under the new contract will provide Schengen visa services, Caribbean visa services, long stay national visas, Dutch Travel Documents and Civic Integration Exams.

Chris Dix, Head of Business Development, VFS Global, said, "VFS Global is delighted that we will continue to serve the Netherlands Government. We have enjoyed a strong partnership with the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs for well over a decade, and welcome this opportunity to enhance our service capabilities on their behalf. We look forward to opening our facilities in 40 new locations to offer Netherlands visa applicants best-in-class visa solutions, and a seamless application process."

Since August 2018, VFS Global has signed visa service contracts with nine existing and new client governments from Europe to extend their visa service network. This includes contracts to provide additional visa services for client governments such as Belgium, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Slovenia, Slovakia and The Czech Republic.

About VFS Global

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. VFS Global, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, has Swiss parentage and is a portfolio company of EQT, a leading global private equity firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

With 2776 Application Centres, operations in 141 countries across five continents and over 184 million applications processed as on 31 October 2018, VFS Global is the trusted partner of 62 client governments.