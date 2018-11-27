

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L), total quality assurance provider to industries worldwide, reported that its group revenue for the period from 1 January to 31 October 2018 was 2.316 billion pounds, up 4.8% at constant rates and 0.5% at actual rates.



In its November trading update for the period from 1 January to 31 October 2018, Intertek Group said that it is on track to deliver its 2018 targets of good organic revenue growth at constant rates with moderate group margin progression and strong cash conversion.



André Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer of the company said, 'We are benefiting from higher demand from our customers for Intertek global Total Quality Assurance solutions in our Products, Trade and Resources sectors. In the last 4 months we have seen broad-based revenue growth acceleration with 4.5% organic revenue growth at constant rates with continuing robust performance in our Products sector and performance improvement in Trade and Resources. The recent acquisitions in high margin and high growth areas performed well.'



The company noted that its products business delivered an excellent performance with an organic revenue growth at constant rates of 5.9% on a year-to-date basis, driven by broad-based growth across business lines and geographies.



The company noted that the full year outlook for Products division remains unchanged and it continues to expect to deliver robust organic revenue growth at constant currency.



Trade related businesses delivered on a year-to-date basis an organic revenue growth of 1.5% at constant rates, with an acceleration of organic growth momentum in the last 4 months in Caleb Brett and GTS business.



The company said its full year outlook for its Trade division remains unchanged and it continues to expect to deliver solid organic revenue growth at constant currency.



The company expects Resources related businesses to deliver a stable revenue performance at constant currency.



All comparative comments in this statement reflect comparisons with the corresponding period during 2017. The Group's full year results to 31 December 2018 will be announced on 5 March 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX