- Amun AG launched the world's first crypto index product last week on the Swiss Stock Exchange -

The company behind the Amun ETP the world's first crypto index ETP listed on a regulated stock exchange is appearing at MJAC on November 30th

Hany Rashwan, co-founder and chief executive of Amun, will present "The Blockchain Technology Behind the World's First Listed Crypto Index." The full summit agenda can be viewed here: https://mjac.io/agenda

The Amun ETP is based on the Amun HODL5 index and can include up to five crypto assets that match stringent testing criteria. At the moment the ETP includes the four top crypto currencies defined by market capitalization: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum Ether (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and Litecoin (LTC). Trading of the new product started on November 21st, 2018.

Hany Rashwan, said the cryptocurrency ETP had been constructed to meet the same strict standards required of conventional exchange traded products widely used by investors.

"The Amun ETP will give institutional investors that are restricted to investing only in securities or do not want to set up custody for digital assets exposure to cryptocurrencies. It was built on our own proprietary blockchain-enabled admin platform, another world first," said Mr Rashwan.

"We are delighted to welcome Hany Rashwan and Amun AG to the presentation line up for our upcoming conference," said Matthew Collom, MJAC Event Organiser. "MJAC is the perfect forum to showcase ground-breaking companies such as Amun AG."

For more information on Amun AG please visit: http://amun.com/en/

