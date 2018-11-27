

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Telecom company KCOM Group plc (KCOM.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half loss before tax was 21 million pounds on IFRS 15/IFRS 9 basis, compared to profit of 14.8 million pounds last year on IAS 11/IAS 18/ IAS 39 basis.



Loss per share was 4.18 pence, compared to profit of 2.35 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 12.8 million pounds, and pro forma adjusted profit before tax was 13 million pounds. This is compared to last year's profit of 13.6 million pounds.



Adjusted basic earnings per share were 2.06 pence, and pro forma adjusted earnings per share were 2.09 pence in the first half, while last year's adjusted earnings were 2.16 pence per share.



Group adjusted EBITDA was 29 million pounds, and pro forma adjusted EBITDA was 30.5 million pounds. Last year's adjusted EBITDA was 29.8 million pounds.



Revenue was 141.98 million pounds, down from 151.31 million pounds last year. Pro forma revenues were 143.4 million pounds.



The company noted that Hull & East Yorkshire continues to perform well and in line with market expectations, while poor performance was reported in national business segments.



Further, the company announced interim dividend of 1.00p, down from last year's 2.00p, reflecting Board's previously announced decision to revise full year dividend commitment to a minimum of 3.00p per share.



Looking ahead, the company said the strong performance in Hull & East Yorkshire is expected to continue during the second half of the year, supported in part by the launch in early December of a new unlimited fibre broadband portfolio for consumer customers.



In London, KCOM shares were trading at 59.36 pence, up 2.88%.



