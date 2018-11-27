Mercia Real Estate Selects Yardi for Asset and Property Management

LONDON, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Midlands-focussed, privately owned property investment and asset management company modernises operations with SaaSplatform from Yardi

Birmingham-based Mercia Real Estate PLC (MRE) has selected Yardi Voyager, a cloud-based accounting and property management platform, to manage its growing midlands-focussed portfolio of commercial, industrial and retail assets.

MRE will also adopt Yardi Orion Business Intelligence to gain deeper insight into portfolio performance and Yardi's tenant portal solution, COMMERCIALCafé, to help enhance customer relations.

"In our search for modern, interactive management software, we were pleased to discover how Yardi Voyager and solutions from the Yardi Commercial Suite would help streamline operations as a fully-connected, mobile platform," said Samuel Clark, managing director of Mercia Real Estate. "Complete portfolio transparency to enhance strategy and tenant satisfaction is important to us as a multifaceted real estate company. We are looking forward to Yardi supporting us as we grow."

"We are delighted to welcome Mercia Real Estate on board as our latest client in the UK. The combination of Yardi Voyager, COMMERCIALCafé and Yardi Orion Business Intelligence will automate asset and property management and help MRE stay in touch with tenants whilst utilising its portfolio data effectively from one online ecosystem," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

About Mercia Real Estate

MRE targets opportunistic and value-add investment opportunities in the secondary industrial and retail sectors. MRE has a proven track record in finding value in this often-neglected sector and outperforming market benchmarks. For more information, visit merciarealestate.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/uk.