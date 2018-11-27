New Scientific Study Verifies the Benefits of Carbon Fibre Components for the Printing and Papermaking Industries

ALMELO, The Netherlands, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A new academic study has verified the benefits of carbon fibre components for use in the printing, papermaking and related industries. Professor Dr. Lutz Engisch from the LeipzigUniversity of Applied Sciences presented the results of his research for the first time in November at the recent ERA Packaging & Decorative Conference in Turin.

Trend towards carbon fibre

"There is an increasing trend for using carbon fibre for components such as print cylinder sleeves for easier handling and idler rollers as they can reach higher rotational speeds than metal rollers for a given diameter," the study concludes. "This is particularly important when wide web widths are used such as in papermaking and polymer film manufacturing. Their use is also likely to increase in the industry due to the manufacturing tolerances of emerging industries such as flexible electronics and solar."

In other industries such as aviation and automotive the benefits for using carbon fibre have been well described. Its use in the printing industry for rollers and cylinders has so far not been well documented, despite the fact that it is being used. Carbon fibre combines strength with a low weight making it an ideal material for parts where weight matters.

How to get the study

To get a free copy of the study, which is available in English and German language, or for any additional information on carbon fibre roller benefits contact us at contact@pronexos.com.

Prof. Lutz Engisch, Dr. Simon Hamblyn:

"Benefits of carbon fibre rollers in the printing, papermaking and allied industries."

About Pronexos

Pronexos is a leading manufacturer of high quality carbon fibre products and a supplier of specialist manufacturing products and services to high-tech industries.

