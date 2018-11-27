Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-11-27 / 09:18 *Senvion's total order book in India exceeds 1 GW * *Further 300 MW order from alfanar in second half-year 2018* *Hamburg: *Senvion has signed a conditional 300 MW contract with alfanar on the supply and installation of 131 Senvion 2.3M130 turbines for the Bhuj Wind Project. alfanar is one of the leading developers for clean energy in Asia, Africa and Europe. The wind project in Gujarat is part of the Round 5 bidding of Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited - a company of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India. The project scope includes a full EPC and will be commissioned in the second quarter of 2020. alfanar and Senvion also signed a 10-year comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) contract. When connected to grid, this project will generate enough clean power to supply the power needs of almost 290,000 households. *David Hardy, Executive Director and CSO of Senvion,* said: "We are very pleased to have signed another order with alfanar. The order shows alfanar's confidence in Senvion's product portfolio and its suitability for different requirements. Senvion is proud of its contribution towards the vision of the Indian government to achieve an installed capacity of 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022." *Jamal M. Wadi, CEO of alfanar Energy*, said: "We have been advocating green energy and acknowledging its importance in mitigating the challenges of global warming. Our sustained partnership with Senvion, a leader in the wind energy segment, helps us in this green endeavour. We have a great working relationship with them and hope to continue this going forward." *Wasim Mallouhi, VP - Growth & Strategy, alfanar, *added: "We are committed to becoming a major player in the Indian wind power market and it is key for us that our partner matches our ambition with capability and expertise. With Senvion, we believe we have the best lifecycle value contribution, allowing us to rapidly build up bankable, profitable wind power projects." *Amit Kansal, CEO and Managing Director of Senvion India, *said*:* "We thank alfanar for the trusting cooperation. To have won an experienced and leading company as alfanar is an important recognition for Senvion. We are very glad to further expand our market presence in India with such a highly respected partner. " In 2018 Senvion India has built up a total turbine order book (firm and conditional) that now exceeds 1 GW of future installed capacity and additional supporting service contracts. *About Senvion:* Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in Zory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,000 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,900 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *About alfanar:* With a global renewable development portfolio in PV, CSP, wind technologies and waste to Energy projects of 1.7 GW, alfanar renewable and water projects has an aggregated value of $2 bn on-going projects under various stages, including development and financial closure. alfanar is delivering turnkey projects globally for renewable power generation projects in the UK, Spain, India and Egypt. The company is solely focused on enriching the value chain of project development inclusive of development, financing, design, EPC, testing & commissioning and Operation & maintenance for Conventional/renewable/water projects globally. alfanar's strong portfolio consists of Electrical Products Manufacturing, Construction, Engineering Services and Renewable projects development. alfanar's facilities and projects are spread worldwide, including Spain, Germany, UK, Italy, UAE, India, Bangladesh, Kenya, Turkey and Egypt. *Vice President Capital Markets and Public Relations* Dhaval Vakil phone: +44 20 3859 3664 mobile: +44 7788 390 185 email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com *Senior Manager Corporate Communications* Katrin Rosendahl phone: +49 40 5555 090 3040 mobile: +49 173 3687 185 email: katrin.rosendahl@senvion.com End of Media Release Issuer: Senvion S.A. 2018-11-27 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 