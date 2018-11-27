London Theatre Direct becomes the first entertainment ticket retailer in the world to sell theatre tickets through Amazon Pay using Amazon Alexa

Customers can now purchase theatre tickets to the biggest shows in London's West End using Amazon Pay for Alexa Skills. Using any Alexa-enabled device, customers can easily book a wide range of exclusive offers and last-minute tickets. Bookings can be made in a matter of minutes, either several months in advance or just before the performance is about to begin all through voice

To celebrate the launch, London Theatre Direct has teamed up with two of the West End's biggest musicals, Wicked and School of Rock, to promote their new Alexa skill. Customers will be able to benefit from no booking fees on all tickets when purchasing these shows via Amazon Pay using Alexa during the promotion. In support of this, London Theatre Direct is giving away an Amazon Echo every day during the 12-day campaign. Customers simply need to book their tickets using Amazon Pay on the London Theatre Direct website or via the London Theatre Direct skill for Amazon Alexa to be entered into the draw.

Mark Prethero, Business Development Director at London Theatre Direct, said: "We're delighted to offer our customers a completely new booking experience and make it easier than ever before to book theatre tickets. It's been great working alongside Amazon to develop such an innovative solution and are excited to see how the future of voice commerce develops."

"We're always looking for new ways to make Alexa even more useful for our customers and looking for ways to remove friction from the purchasing experience," said Karen Pepper, Head of Amazon Pay UK, adding "We are excited to be working with London Theatre Direct - providing them with a way to reach Amazon customers that have come to value a personalised, trusted and familiar buying experience through Amazon Pay."

To use the skill, simply say "Alexa, open London Theatre Direct". You can view more details about the skill here: London Theatre Direct: Amazon.co.uk: Alexa Skills

PREPARE TO BE SPELLBOUND!

(Wicked Amazon Alexa video) https://youtu.be/R0GtQ2JfrPQ

JUMP TO IT....

(School of Rock Amazon Alexa video) https://youtu.be/6HX64_BMVPk

All of London Theatre Direct's West End inventory is available via the device. Shows include Wicked, School of Rock, Disney's The Lion King and Aladdin.

The payments are made through the device via Amazon Pay.

Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa is built in the cloud, so she is always getting smarter, delivering new capabilities to Alexa-enabled devices automatically. The more you use Alexa, the more Alexa adapts to your speech patterns, vocabulary, and personal preferences, with new features and Alexa skills continually being added. Ask Alexa to answer questions, play music, hear the news, get weather and traffic reports, set a timer or alarm, call anyone with an Echo device or the Alexa app, control your smart home, and more. All you have to do is ask.

London Theatre Direct

Established in 1999, London Theatre Direct is one of the UK's leading ticket retailers and distributors. As one of the first companies to sell theatre tickets online in the UK, through to displaying interactive seating plans, connecting to multiple API systems and becoming the first ticket seller in the world to accept bitcoin, London Theatre Direct continues to innovate using new technologies. London Theatre Direct is a fully bonded official ticket retailer for all of London's major theatres and is a full member of S.T.A.R., the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers.

