8th StarchWorld Asia Spotlights on Cassava Starch Demand, Looming Diseases and Supply Challenges

Starch producers, agribusinesses assess new investments in Asia's starch production, perils of cassava mosaic diseases on supplies as well as clean label, non-GMO trends at CMT's 8th StarchWorld Asia on 23-24 January, 2019 in Bangkok.

BANGKOK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual summit kicks off with a workshop on 'Introduction & Review of Modified Starches in the Light of the Clean Label Challenge' by Dr. Michael Radeloff, Senior Tutor, Technology Training Courses -- providing insights on legal framework of food starch modification, physical starch modifications and chemically modified starches.

The main summit delves into the 'Latest Developments in Cassava Crop' including - the current extent of cassava mosaic disease, production, processing of cassava crops and agri technology, smart farming concepts and new cassava policies with perspectives from:

Vietnam by Dr. Duong Thi Nguyen , Thai Nguyen University of Agriculture and Forestry ; Dr. Trinh Xuan Hoat , Deputy Director General, Plant Protection Research Institute (PPRI)

by Dr. , ; Dr. , Deputy Director General, Cambodia by Prak Cheattho, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries

Further an 'Update on Actions in Place to Manage Cassava Mosaic Disease' is shared by Dr. Jonathan Newby, Research Economist, International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) while Mr. Simon Bentley, MD, Commoditia shares the 'Changing Dynamics of Tapioca Markets & Way Forward'.

Mrs. Thidarat Rodanant, MD, Sanguan WongseIndustries joins the summit to share on 'Tapioca Smart Farming Concept in Thailand' while Mr. Michael Y Yoong, Chief Representative, Hung Duy provides its perspective on Vietnam'scassava starch markets - highlighting current tight supplies and its partnership with farmers.

In her paper, Ms. Sara Girardello, Head of Starch Research, LMC International shares details of the 'Competition for Cassava Area from Sugarcane and How That's Looking with Low World Sugar Prices and Policy Reform in Thailand' while Mr. Drew Moore, Hedge Desk Manager, Tate & Lyle Ingredients shares insights on 'Global Corn Market Trade Dynamics and Outlook into 2020' vis-à-vis the current China / US trade war.

The summit also features sessions by Tereos, Matsutani Chemical Industry, ETH Zurich, Kasetsart University, St1 Renewable Energy, Alchemy Foodtech and Meijer Consult.

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the summit's exhibitors are Trislot and G-Force.

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT)

