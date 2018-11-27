KORE Software Acquisition Of SponServe Creates Unparalleled Sponsorship Management Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SponServe, the global leaders in sponsorship activation management software, has been acquired by KORE Software, the global leader in business management software for sports business intelligence, sponsorship and season ticket sales enablement.

More than US$10+ billion in sponsorship assets flow through KORE's platform every year. The acquisition will see SponServe become a KORE Software product in a move billed as one of the most important in sponsorship administration, delivery, and reporting.

Alongside its suite of applications that include Ticketing & Fan Engagement, Sponsorship & Partner Engagement, KONNECT, Suites & Premium, and Data Warehouse & Analytics, KORE Software will now boast the most robust and popular sponsorship and inventory management platform in the industry.

Founded in 2015, SponServe has grown into one of the most indispensable sponsorship fulfillment tools around the world. The award-winning cloud-based platform streamlines and enhances sponsorship servicing which combined with KORE's market-leading capabilities for managing inventory, maintaining a financial sub-ledger, building profitable partnerships, and delivering advanced reporting and analytics, will provide customers an unparalleled, user friendly tool for the entire sponsorship lifecycle.

The acquisition will also expand KORE Software's international footprint. Having served upwards of 450 professional and college sport clubs, leagues, properties and brands across the world, the addition of SponServe increases that number to more than 550, including teams in every major global market.

"We're delighted to welcome SponServe to the team and are extremely excited to see it as part of the KORE suite of products, expanding our efforts globally," said Todd Cusolle, CEO of KORE Software. "KORE's fundamental aim to help businesses sell smarter, act faster and engage deeper are perfectly complemented by SponServe's approach. Ultimately, it is a business which allows brands and rights holders to spend less time reporting and monitoring their partnerships, and more time building relationships with one another. The fit for us is perfect, and we look forward to showcasing our new enhanced offerings to customers."

"With KORE's backing, this is a great opportunity for SponServe to expand its operations and support more businesses around the world," said SponServe's Managing Director, Mark Thompson. "Originally, we wanted to create a system that automated the administrative tasks around fulfilment and delivery, providing total oversight across inventories to maximize the time clients spent building relationships. Today, we sit as global leaders in that field, and I'm extremely proud of the work the team have done to get here. Alongside KORE, we'll be able to take SponServe to the next level."

Importantly, the SponServe brand will continue to exist internationally, led by Mark Thompson and current senior management, supported by KORE Software's global leadership team, based in New York, U.S.A. Thanks to the correlation of the two business practices, there will be no disruption to current client deliveries.

About KORE Software

KORE is the global leader in sport and entertainment business management solutions. Comprised of KORE Software and KPI (KORE Planning and Insights), KORE serves more than 120 professional sport clubs and leagues and 450 brands and properties worldwide, providing practical tools and services to harness customer data, facilitate sponsorship sales and activation, and create actionable insights.

KORE Software's business management software applications include Ticketing & Fan Engagement, Sponsorship & Partner Engagement, KONNECT, Suites & Premium, and Data Warehouse & Analytics. KORE Planning & Insights (KPI) is a division of KORE that provides business intelligence consultation and staff augmentation services. For more information about KORE Software and KPI, visit KOREsoftware.com.

About SponServe

SponServe's growth into Europe and the US over the last 12 months has cemented its position as the world's leading sponsorship management solutions provider. It's plug-in solutions now help commercial teams to better monitor, manage and maximise the value of partnerships for the likes of Williams F1, Scarlets Pro14 Rugby, AS Roma, 7 Premier League teams, the NRL, Cricket Australia and the Brisbane Broncos among many others.

Founded in Australia in 2015, SponServe, is a cloud based dedicated sponsorship management platform which works with more than 100 leading rights holders and brands around the world.