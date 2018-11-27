iomart and Regus Team Up to Offer Dynamic Workplace Recovery

GLASGOW, Scotland, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership delivers agile business continuity service to iomart customers

iomart (IOM: AIM), the managed cloud services provider, is delighted to announce a partnership with Regus, the world's largest provider of flexible workplaces, to offer an all-encompassing business continuity service to its customers.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/776401/iomart_Logo.jpg )



The service is called Dynamic Workplace Recovery and offers immediate access to an internet-connected workplace for an organisation in the event that their own work environment becomes unusable or unavailable.

iomart is a leading provider of backup and Disaster Recovery while Regus provides the most comprehensive access to office recovery facilities in the world, with almost 400 locations in the UK (nearly 100 in London alone), and a further 3000 across the globe.

Declan Sharpe, UK Sales Director, iomart, said: "Our partnership with Regus gives iomart customers the ability to minimise downtime and revenue loss by enabling business critical staff to get back to work and connected to their IT systems as fast as possible. Alongside our disaster recovery solutions, it gives them access to the ultimate business continuity package."

Dynamic Workplace Recovery offers guaranteed private, modern, high quality office space, in any emergency, and most importantly of all, in a location of the clients' choosing at time of the incident. This dynamic aspect of the service, separates it from other providers of fixed recovery locations, where the location that was chosen pre-contract may not be the most appropriate or convenient at time of incident, depending on the nature and scale of the interruption. The service also includes free test days in order to help clients meet the requirements of Article 32 of the General Data Protection Regulation.

Joe Sullivan, Managing Director for Workplace Recovery, Regus, said: "We are excited about this new partnership and are looking forward to working with iomart to help them to delivery Dynamic workplace recovery solutions to their clients globally. Regus's presence of over 3000 locations in 120 countries is the ideal solution to complement iomart's worldwide client base."

Click here to download the Dynamic Workplace Recovery brochure.

iomart is the most accredited cloud company in the UK and operates to ISO 273001, the international standard for business continuity management systems. It owns and operates data centres at eight locations across the UK and offers its managed services globally through multiple Points of Presence.

About iomart Group plc

iomart Group PLC (AIM: IOM) helps organisations maximise the flexibility, cost effectiveness and security of the cloud. From strategy to delivery, our 300+ consultants and solutions architects provide the cloud expertise and infrastructure to transform your business. With a dynamic range of managed cloud services that integrate with the public clouds of AWS and Azure, our agnostic approach delivers solutions tailored to your exact needs. iomart is an approved supplier to the UK public sector via the G-Cloud 10 framework. For more information visit www.iomart.com

About Regus

Regus is the leading global workspace provider. We have built an unparalleled network of office, co-working and meeting spaces for companies to use in every city in the world. It's a global infrastructure built for businesses to support every opportunity. With over 3500 centres, in 1,100 towns and cities across 120 countries, the Regus Dynamic Workplace Recovery solution provides a guaranteed and flexible 'one-stop-shop' for Workplace Recovery needs. www.regus.com/workplace-recovery

