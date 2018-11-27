Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Nov 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that the latest information on its in-house discovered and developed anticancer agent eribulin mesylate (halichondrin class microtubule dynamics inhibitor, product name: HALAVEN, "eribulin") will be presented during the 41st San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). The symposium will be held from December 4 through 8, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas in the United States.A total of four presentations will be given at this year's SABCS, including the results of biomarker research from a Phase II clinical study evaluating eribulin in combination with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A.'s (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) anti-PD-1 therapy pembrolizumab (product name: KEYTRUDA) for triple-negative metastatic breast cancer.Eisai positions oncology as a key therapeutic area, and is aiming to discover revolutionary new medicines with the potential to cure cancer. The company will continue to create innovation in the development of new drugs based on cutting-edge cancer research, as it seeks to contribute further to addressing the diverse needs of, and increasing the benefits provided to, patients with cancer, their families, and healthcare providers.