

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday amid rising trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies.



Analysts remain skeptical about the prospects of a trade deal after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would likely raise the punitive tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.



He also threatened to impose tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports, if upcoming trade talks fail to produce a deal.



Elsewhere, the Italian government stuck with its high-spending budget plans, but left open the possibility of cutting its deficit target for 2019.



The benchmark DAX was little changed with a negative bias in opening deals after rallying 1.5 percent the previous day.



Travel and tourism company TUI tumbled 3.7 percent after British peer Thomas Cook issued its second profit warning in two months.



