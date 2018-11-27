

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - AccorHotels (ACRFY.PK, ACRFF.PK) on Tuesday reaffirmed the key components of its strategy in its trading update ahead of its Capital Market Day to be held in Paris.



Further, AccorHotels said it targets the doubling of its EBITDA between 2017 and 2022, to reach 1.2 billion euros. This will be driven by the integration and ramp-up of recent acquisitions, and solid revenue growth, reflecting both sound business levels in the Group's key markets and the continued increase in development, supported by the upscaling of its brand portfolio. The outlook also reflects operating margin improvement, thanks to strict control of central costs.



The company added that operating performance enhancement, combined with stable CAPEX will lead to sharp increase in recurring cash-flows, and hence the Group's dividend per share.



AccorHotels said the execution of its strategy will be fostered by two initiatives: The public tender offer for 47% of the share Capital of the Polish company Orbis that AccorHotels does not own.



Also, the alignment of the company's support functions with its new economic model, notably in Europe, in order to better serve partners and clients, while optimizing central costs, expected to remain stable over the midterm.



In Paris, AccorHotels shares are trading at 40.08 euros, up 1.47 percent.



