

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound drifted lower against its major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday.



Reversing from its early highs of 0.8836 against the euro and 1.2798 against the franc, the pound slipped to 5-day lows of 0.8880 and 1.2732, respectively.



The pound fell to near a 2-week low of 1.2734 against the dollar and a 4-day low of 144.60 against the yen, from its early highs of 1.2820 and 145.54, respectively.



If the pound slides further, it may find support around 0.90 against the euro, 143.00 against the yen and 1.26 against both the franc and the dollar.



