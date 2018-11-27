INKEF Capital Appoints Roel Bulthuis as Managing Director to Co-Manage Eur 500m Fund

AMSTERDAM, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Venture fund focuses on supporting early stage healthcare and tech companies

INKEF Capital (INKEF), the Dutch venture capital fund focused on technology and healthcare, announces the appointment of Roel Bulthuis as Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Team. He will co-manage the INKEF fund alongside Robert Jan Galema, Head of Technology Team.

Roel Bulthuis joins INKEF from M Ventures, where he established and led Merck KGaA's corporate VC fund. Over the last 10 years M Ventures built a portfolio that was highly driven by seed stage investments and company creation. This portfolio has now reached a level of maturity where it counts amongst the most exciting collections of healthcare assets in Europe.

Robert Jan Galema, Managing Director of INKEF, said:

"We are very pleased to welcome Roel to INKEF which marks the ambitious next stage of our fund. His vision and ambition are closely linked to INKEF's mission to help early stage companies reach their full potential. We back mission-driven entrepreneurs who are ready to take the next step to grow their business. Roel's significant expertise and track record in creating and building successful companies will be invaluable in our mission to be the leading venture capital investor in Europe."

Roel Bulthuis, Managing Director of INKEF, said:

"The translation of visionary ideas into sustainable companies that can have a lasting impact on the world we live in requires patient and committed capital. INKEF's ambition is to build a leading platform to help establish innovative new global healthcare and tech companies from Europe. That ambition comes with a level of resources and a fund structure that is geared towards building world class, sustainable companies. I look forward to working with the team at INKEF to build a community of entrepreneurs and talent that gets the support and resources to turn their ideas into reality."

Prior to setting up M Ventures, Roel was a Director in the Biotech Investment Banking Team at Fortis Bank, where he was responsible for the origination and execution of a wide range of financing and strategic transactions in the biotech sector based out of Amsterdam and New York. Before joining Fortis Bank, Roel worked at Devgen NV in Gent, Belgium. Roel holds a Msc. in Biopharmaceutical Sciences from Leiden University, the Netherlands, and an MBA in Finance from the Helsinki School of Economics, Finland. Roel is a Kauffman Fellow and has been named among the top 100 leaders on the Global Corporate Venturing Powerlist for 3 consecutive years since 2016.

About INKEFCapital

INKEF Capital is an Amsterdam-based venture capital firm that focuses on long-term collaboration and active support of innovative healthcare and technology companies. INKEF Capital was founded in 2010 by Dutch pension fund ABP and with €500 million under management it is one of the largest venture capital funds in the Netherlands. INKEF focuses on investment opportunities in Healthcare, Technology, IT/New Media & FinTech. For more information: http://www.INKEF.com