Perella Weinberg Partners ("PWP") today announced that Marcus Schenck will join the Firm's Advisory Business as a Partner, effective February 1, 2019. Mr. Schenck will work closely with the other partners and the Firm's leadership on expanding PWP's footprint in Germany, Europe and other markets where he can bring his advisory, management and industry experience to bear. He will be based in the London office.

Marcus Schenck has more than 20 years of experience serving in various senior executive roles at leading companies, financial institutions and top advisory firms. Most recently he was Deputy CEO of Deutsche Bank where he served on the bank's Management Board since May 2015, initially as CFO and, since May 2017, as Co-head of its Corporate Investment Bank. From 2013 to 2014, Mr. Schenck was a Partner and Head of Investment Banking Services EMEA at Goldman Sachs, after having already worked for the firm in various senior executive roles, including Co-Head of Investment Banking Germany, at an earlier stage in his career (1997 to 2006). In between his roles at Goldman Sachs, Mr. Schenck was, from 2006 to 2013, CFO of E.ON, one of the world's leading electric utility service providers. Mr. Schenck started his career at McKinsey Company. He studied Economics at the University of Bonn and the University of California, Berkeley (USA), and holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Cologne.

Peter Weinberg, Founding Partner and Head of Advisory at PWP, said, "Marcus is one of Germany's most well-respected, experienced and senior executives. He embodies values that are central to PWP -- trust, integrity, partnership, and intensity. His addition underscores a significant period in the evolution of our German, European and global advisory franchises as we look to be the leading independent advisor to boards and executives. With Marcus joining our partnership we underpin our continued commitment to investing, in a focused manner, in the best talent to serve our clients in the most critical sectors and largest economies in the world."

Dietrich Becker, Partner and Head of European Advisory, added, "We are excited to welcome Marcus to PWP. His deep experience as a senior leader in finance and his extensive knowledge of the German and European market and wide-ranging global relationships will further elevate our franchise and allow us to expand our Industrials, Utilities, FIG and European coverage efforts. Marcus brings not only a first-class track record as an advisor to senior decision makers but also management and leadership experience to a firm that is rapidly growing into a larger institution. I really look forward to working with Marcus on the next phase of our development."

Marcus Schenck said, "PWP has been one of the fastest growing and highest quality firms in the advisory business over the past years. I have observed the Firm's growing market presence and reputation and its role on some of the largest, most complex and interesting transactions worldwide. I am delighted that I will be part of this story in the future. I am very much looking forward to bringing my experience to the table, to add value for PWP and its clients."

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice and asset management services to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions and governments. The Advisory business advises clients across a range of the most active industry sectors and international markets. Together with its affiliates, the Asset Management business has capital commitments and managed assets of approximately $14.2 billion. With approximately 650 employees, Perella Weinberg Partners maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Austin, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Dubai, Los Angeles, Paris, and San Francisco. For more information on Perella Weinberg Partners, please visit: http://www.pwpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005165/en/

Contacts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Media:

Kara Findlay

Perella Weinberg Partners

+1 212-287-3197

Margaret Popper/Robin Weinberg

Sard Verbinnen Co

212-687-8080