Partnership will help enable the Trust and hosted Shared Service, SmartTogether, to help realise true efficiencies and savings through the application of GHX's market leading healthcare technology

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), a leader in cloud-based healthcare supply chain management solutions, has been named as Guy's and St Thomas' preferred partner for shared catalogue management.

The new partnership will deliver the proven benefits of shared catalogue management and give Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust the ability to help realise efficiencies and savings through NEXUS, GHX's GS1-compatible, GDSN-fed, cloud-based catalogue system.

NEXUS streamlines the catalogue and product information management process which can be a very manually intensive process by pulling catalogue data into one place. Integrated into local ERP systems (including Oracle, Aggresso and Integra), the data can then be accessed through an easy to search, web-based user interface. To date, over 350 healthcare suppliers across Europe already have their clean catalogue data in NEXUS. This equates to over two million clean catalogue items readily available for reduced error ordering and invoicing. GHX technologies are used in over 150 hospitals in the UK and Ireland.

David Lawson, Chief Procurement Officer, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust commented on the partnership: "GHX Nexus enables our catalogue team to move quickly to manage our supplier catalogues across the four NHS Trusts within the shared service in one place irrespective of local legacy finance systems and provide a platform for future process efficiency."

GHX provides a full range of intelligent eCommerce and supply chain solutions specifically designed for the complex world of healthcare. This sector-specific knowledge has been bringing healthcare providers, manufacturers and distributors together for nearly 20 years, with the overarching objective of helping enable better patient care and maximising industry savings. The organisation's technology connects thousands of healthcare suppliers, manufacturers and distributors with hospitals and GPOs as well as to Governments for reporting processes. GHX technology helps enable the right devices, equipment, services and medicines to flow efficiently through the European healthcare supply chain.

For more information about GHX visit: www.ghx.com/europe

