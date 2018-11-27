Crypterium Appoints Former General Manager of Visa as CEO

LONDON, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Former Head of Consulting, Experian EMEA and General Manager of Visa Central & Eastern Europe - Steven Parker, is appointed as CEO of Crypterium , the the world's first cryptobank.

Steven Parker has held leadership roles in blue-chip companies across the globe where he led business development, product innovation, marketing, customer analytics, and strategy functions.

Steven has considerable expertise in innovation and technology (Visa, Experian) and worked broadly across retail financial services (HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered), strategic consulting (Booz-Allen) and hospitality (Holiday Inns). He has also advised leading banks, telecoms, and other services companies on how to manage and use data for risk-based customer engagement in a multi-channel, digital world.

During his career, Steven has lived in 12 countries in different parts of Europe (the UK, France, Russia, etc.); the Middle East; Africa; Asia (including Hong Kong and Singapore), and Australia.

"Navigating people and businesses through periods of complex change, to help deliver improved performance is my passion, and that's what makes my new role at Crypterium such an attractive challenge for me," Steven says. "The cryptocurrency market is a really exciting space at the moment. I believe it is going through a very interesting time, coming out of a speculative environment and maturing, letting serious players continue to build attractive customer propositions," he explains.

"Steven is a proven leader with strong expertise in multinational businesses. His vast experience in the global financial industry will strengthen our company's position and be a great asset as Crypterium expands its global presence," says Crypterium COO and co-founder Austin Kimm.

Former Crypterium CEO Marc O'Brien and the company's Board of directors have mutually agreed to separate as of November 2018. The decision reflects the company's transition into the next phase of growth, Austin explains.

"Crypterium experienced significant growth under Marc's leadership. He was instrumental in leading our strategy and bringing us closer to building the world's first cryptobank. We are grateful for his service," he adds.

