

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Tuesday after the initial Black Friday results indicated a merry start to the holiday season in the U.S.



Investors also looked ahead to the planned meeting set for the end of the week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 9 points or 0.18 percent at 5,004 in opening deals after rising 1 percent on Monday.



Accor Hotels rose nearly 2 percent after the hotels company reaffirmed its financial targets for future earnings growth.



Insurer AXA rose half a percent after saying it would take full control of its Chinese joint venture.



Vallourec, a world leader in tubular solutions, soared 10 percent after providing additional information regarding its liquidity position.



In economic news, France's consumer confidence dropped in November to its lowest level since early 2015, survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed.



The corresponding index fell to 92 from 95 in October. Economists had forecast a score of 94.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX