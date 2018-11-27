Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Technology announces supplement to the offer document in respect of Nasdaq Technology's recommended public cash offer to the shareholders and warrant holders in Cinnober



NEW YORK and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Technology AB ("Nasdaq Technology"), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Nasdaq, Inc., announced on 14 September 2018 a recommended public cash offer to the shareholders and warrant holders in Cinnober Financial Technology Aktiebolag ("Cinnober") to acquire all outstanding shares and warrants in Cinnober (the "Offer"). The Cinnober shares are listed on Nasdaq First North, Stockholm, under the ticker CINN.



Nasdaq Technology today announces the publication of a supplement to the offer document published in connection with the Offer. The offer document was made public on 26 October 2018. The supplement includes Cinnober's interim report for January-September 2018 released on 8 November 2018.

The offer document, the supplement to the offer document and the acceptance form are available at Nasdaq, Inc.'s transaction website (http://ir.nasdaq.com/acquisitions/validation-access-rights) and SEB's website for prospectuses and offer documents (www.sebgroup.com/prospectuses).

For additional information, please contact:

Nasdaq, Inc. Ryan Wells, Principal, Corporate Communications Email: ryan.wells@nasdaq.com Phone: +44 (0) 7809 596 390 Erik Granström, Corporate Communication, Sweden Email: erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com Phone: +46 8 405 78 07 Ed Ditmire, Vice President, Investor Relations Email: ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com Phone: +1 (212) 4018737

Information is also available at Nasdaq, Inc.'s website, www.nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Technology discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Takeover Rules (see definition below). This information was submitted for announcement on 27 November 2018 at 11 a.m. (CET).

