Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,42 Euro		-0,025
-0,13 %
WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,938
20,48
12:01
20,02
20,37
12:01
27.11.2018 | 11:16
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, November 27

Ashtead Group plc

27thNovember 2018

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q2 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its second quarter results for the period ended 31stOctober 2018 will be announced on Tuesday 11th December 2018.The results will be available on the Company's website www.ashtead-group.com from 7.00 am that day.

A live video webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 9.00 am on the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw 0207 726 9700

Maitland

James McFarlane 0207 379 5151


