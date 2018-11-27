ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Results
PR Newswire
London, November 27
Ashtead Group plc
27thNovember 2018
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Announcement of Q2 Results
Ashtead Group plc announces that its second quarter results for the period ended 31stOctober 2018 will be announced on Tuesday 11th December 2018.The results will be available on the Company's website www.ashtead-group.com from 7.00 am that day.
A live video webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 9.00 am on the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.
Further enquiries:
Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw 0207 726 9700
Maitland
James McFarlane 0207 379 5151