National Milk Records Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, November 27
27 November 2018
NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC
('NMR' or the 'Company')
Director/PDMR Shareholding
National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, has been notified that Andy Warne, Managing Director of the Company, has acquired 1,144 ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 125p per share through the reinvestment of dividend income.
Following this acquisition, Andy Warne is interested in 95,902 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.5% of the Company's issued Ordinary Shares. Andy Warne's shareholding has been reduced from previously announced levels after the re-classification of Ordinary Shares held in NMR's Share Incentive Plan. These Ordinary Shares form part of an HMRC approved tax efficient incentive scheme for all NMR employees and are held in trust.
The Directors of NMR are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
For further information please contact:
|National Milk Records plc
Andy Warne, Managing Director
Mark Frankcom, Finance Director
+44-7970-009-141
andyw@nmr.co.uk
+44-7458-002-444
markf@nmr.co.uk
|Peterhouse Capital Limited
Duncan Vasey
Mark Anwyl
|+44-20-7220-9796
|Blytheweigh (Financial PR)
Megan Ray
Rachael Brooks
|+44-20-7138-3204
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Andy Warne
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Managing Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|National Milk Records plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800WRKB3WOUGNGN83
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.25p each
ISIN: GB00B5TWCQ18
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|1,144 Ordinary Shares at 125p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|23 November 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NEX Exchange Growth Market