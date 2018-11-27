National Milk Records Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

27 November 2018

NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC

('NMR' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, has been notified that Andy Warne, Managing Director of the Company, has acquired 1,144 ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 125p per share through the reinvestment of dividend income.

Following this acquisition, Andy Warne is interested in 95,902 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.5% of the Company's issued Ordinary Shares. Andy Warne's shareholding has been reduced from previously announced levels after the re-classification of Ordinary Shares held in NMR's Share Incentive Plan. These Ordinary Shares form part of an HMRC approved tax efficient incentive scheme for all NMR employees and are held in trust.

The Directors of NMR are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

National Milk Records plc

Andy Warne, Managing Director





Mark Frankcom, Finance Director

+44-7970-009-141

andyw@nmr.co.uk



+44-7458-002-444

markf@nmr.co.uk Peterhouse Capital Limited

Duncan Vasey

Mark Anwyl +44-20-7220-9796 Blytheweigh (Financial PR)

Megan Ray

Rachael Brooks +44-20-7138-3204

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.