Email Security Market to Upsurge Due to Rising Demand for Multiple Security Solutions, and the Presence of Developed IT Infrastructure: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Email Security Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR is expected to be more than 5% as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Email security, as the name suggests, secures the content and access to an email service or account. It allows an organization and individual to secure the overall access to one or more email accounts. The key measures comprise desktop-based anti-virus/anti-spam applications, strong passwords, spam filters, and password rotations. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of email security market are growing availability of converged security solutions, increasing adoption of enhanced technology by manufacturers, rising demand for multiple security solutions, and the presence of developed IT infrastructure. However, availability of open-source solution may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Email security market is segmented based on product type, deployment mode, application, and region. Services and product are the product types that could be explored in email security in the forecast period. Email security products sector may account for the substantial market share of email security and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. Products comprise security appliances and email gateways & security. Managed email security, on-premise email security, and hosted email security are the deployment modes that could be explored in email security in the forecast period. The on-premise sector may account for the substantial market share of email security and is estimated to continue with its dominance in the years to come. The market may be categorized based on applications such as media & entertainment, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, government, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. Email security market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar), and Africa (South Africa). Globally, North America may account for the substantial market share of email security and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of key manufacturers in this region. Europe and the Asia Pacific email security market are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The key players of the email security market are Trend Micro, Cisco Systems, Symantec, Fortinet, Mcafee Inc., and Microsoft Corporation. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Access 115page research report with TOC on "Email Security Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-email-security-market-2018-2022

About Email Security:

Email security refers to the cumulative measures taken by organizations for securing access to email accounts. Different techniques are used by organizations to detect, monitor, report, and counter the threats to email accounts. These techniques include spam filters, the digital signing of email messages, strong passwords, and desktop-based antivirus or anti-spam applications.

Covered in this report:

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global email security market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: Americas APAC EMEA



Global Email Security Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors : Cisco Systems Fortinet proofpoint Symantec Trend Micro



Market driver : Availability of converged security solutions For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge : Availability of open-source solutions For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend: Adoption of cloud-based solutions For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key qu estions answered in this report: What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Enterprise Search Software Market



Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market



Business Intelligence Platforms Software Market



Digital Intelligence Platform Market



About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com