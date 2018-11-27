

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence deteriorated further in November to its lowest level in six months and the business morale was the weakest in nearly two years, figures from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 114.8 from 116.5 in October, which was revised from 116.6. Economist had forecast a score of 115.8.



The latest reading was the lowest since May, when the score was 113.9.



The economic, current and future components of the survey declined in November from the previous month. The personal component slightly improved.



The business confidence index fell to 101.1 from 102.5 in September, revised from 102.6. The score was the weakest since December 2016, when the reading was 99.7.



Confidence deteriorated in manufacturing, construction and services, while sentiment improved slightly in the retail trade.



