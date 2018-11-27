

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were subdued in lackluster trade on Tuesday as oil prices resumed their slide and investors digested a fresh profit warning from Thomas Cook Group.



The pound dropped against both the dollar and euro, helping limit the downside.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down about 0.1 percent at 7,027 in opening deals after gaining 1.2 percent on Monday.



Thomas Cook shares plunged as much as 22 percent after the holiday group suspended its annual dividend and issued another profit warning.



BP Plc and Tullow Oil were down around half a percent as oil prices fell below $60 per barrel, weighed down by record Saudi oil production.



Faroe Petroleum dropped 1.3 percent after its board rejected a 608 million pound ($781 million) hostile bid by DNO, saying it substantially undervalues the company.



Standard Chartered was marginally lower on a Bloomberg report that it is considering simplifying its structure to control costs.



Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland fell around 1 percent on uncertainty about the future of the Brexit process.



Intertek Group advanced 1.5 percent after reporting a modest rise in revenue for the period from 1 January to 31 October 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX