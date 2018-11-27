Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

HEADLINE: Second Interim Dividend

The Directors have declared a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2019 of 2.4p per Ordinary Share payable on 28 December 2018 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 7 December 2018. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 6 December 2018. This dividend reflects the Directors' intention for the total dividends for the year to grow at above the rate of inflation.

27 November 2018