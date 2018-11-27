Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV), the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail, comprising 685 stores in 223 cities of Russia and two production facilities, announces the unaudited financial results in accordance with IFRS for 3Q and 9M ended 30 September 2018.

3Q2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Group unaudited consolidated revenue increased by 7.8% y-o-y to RUB 3.330 bln.

Gross profit grew by 28.4% y-o-y to RUB 1.817 bln.

Gross profit margin reached 54.6% growing by 8.7 p.p.

EBITDA increased by 26.1% y-o-y to RUB 0.929 bln.

EBITDA margin grew by 4 p.p. to 27.9%.

Net profit rose by 57.7% y-o-y to RUB 0.508 bln.

Net profit margin was 15.3% compared to 10.4% in the same period of 2017.

9M2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Group unaudited consolidated revenue increased by 11.2% y-o-y to RUB 7.823 bln.

Gross profit grew by 14.4% y-o-y to RUB 4.456 bln.

Gross profit margin was 57% increasing by 3.1 p.p.

EBITDA grew by 1% y-o-y to RUB 1.806 bln.

EBITDA margin declined by 1.6 p.p. to 23.1%.

Net profit increased by 22.5% y-o-y to RUB 0.821 bln.

Net profit margin was 10.5% compared to 9.3% in the same period of 2017.

Anton Titov, CEO of Obuv Rossii Group, commented:

Expansion of the retail chain was the main growth driver: Obuv Rossii launched 122 own stores and entered 60 new towns. One of the main aims is to maintain high profits and efficiency. EBITDA margin in 3Q made up 27.9%. The net profit increased by 57.7% up to RUB 0.508 bln. The strategy for the omni-channel model development includes the aim of being integrated in the logistic infrastructure of the Russia e-commerce market. The Company will expand its partnership with other operators of the online sales market, including chains for dispatching and collecting parcels. Obuv Rossii maintains plans of business development for this year: in 2018 the retail chain will grow by 150 new stores.

