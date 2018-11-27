

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were flat to slightly lower on Tuesday as oil prices resumed their slide and investors digested a fresh profit warning from Thomas Cook Group.



Analysts remain skeptical about the prospects of a U.S-China trade deal after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would likely raise the punitive tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.



Trump also threatened to impose tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports, if upcoming trade talks fail to produce a deal.



Elsewhere, the Italian government stuck with its high-spending budget plans, but left open the possibility of cutting its deficit target for 2019.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down about 0.1 percent at 358.04 in opening deals after climbing 1.2 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were marginally higher while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was losing 0.1 percent.



Thomas Cook shares plunged as much as 22 percent in London after the holiday group suspended its annual dividend and issued another profit warning.



Standard Chartered was marginally lower on a Bloomberg report that it is considering simplifying its structure to control costs.



Peers Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland fell around 1 percent on uncertainty about the future of the Brexit process.



Swiss drug major Novartis dropped 1 percent. The company announced that its eye care division Alcon would highlight its vision, strategy and benefits as a standalone company following the planned spinoff.



Accor Hotels rallied 2.5 percent in Paris after the hotels company reaffirmed its financial targets for future earnings growth.



Vallourec, a world leader in tubular solutions, soared 10 percent after providing additional information regarding its liquidity position.



In economic news, France's consumer confidence dropped in November to its lowest level since early 2015, survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed.



The corresponding index fell to 92 from 95 in October. Economists had forecast a score of 94.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX