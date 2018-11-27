Telestax Names Paul Doscher Chief Executive Officer

Industry Veteran To Lead Telestax Through Next Phase Of Aggressive Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Telestax, the leader in CPaaS Enablement, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Paul Doscher as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors effective October 29. Paul has assumed the CEO role previously held by co-founder Ivelin Ivanov, who will remain in a key role within the company. Doscher's appointment is the result of a rigorous and comprehensive search for a leader that possesses the business and operational skills necessary to take the company forward to the next level.

"During this next stage of growth, there is no better person to lead Telestax," said Ivelin Ivanov, Telestax Co-founder and Member of the Board of Directors. "Paul is a proven leader with whom the founders have built a strong relationship, having relied on his business acumen and counsel over the years. His vision for how RestcommOne will be used and experienced around the world is exactly what Telestax needs as the company enters its next chapter of expanded product innovation and growth."

"Telestax offers comprehensive cloud communications technology that is capable of bringing new life and opportunity to the communications service provider community (CSP)," said Krishna Srinivasan, Telestax Member of the Board of Directors and Founding Partner at LiveOak Venture Partners. "The hard work the founding team put into building our platform has resulted in its initial market success. Paul is a leader who will drive the company to the next level by capitalizing on the initial success and turning it into broad market penetration. We are looking forward to taking this journey together."

Before joining Telestax, Doscher spent over 25 years in executive roles for noteworthy software companies including Oracle as VP Americas Alliances, Business Objects as General Manager Americas Subsidiary, JasperSoft as President and CEO and Lucidworks as President and CEO. He brings strategy, operations, sales and channels experience to complement Telestax and RestcommONE, a well-engineered and proven CPaaS Enablement platform.

Telestax chosen as Frost & Sullivan CPaaS Enabling Technology Winner

"I know that I speak on behalf of everyone at Telestax in thanking Ivelin for his leadership and tireless dedication to the company," said Doscher. "I am very excited to assume this new role and for the future of the company. Telestax has an exceptionally talented team that is focused on taking decisive actions to scale the business and to continue to innovate our cloud solution in new and diverse ways that will unlock future growth opportunities."

Telestax's award-winning RestcommONE platform is quickly becoming the catalyst for bringing real-time cloud communications into the mainstream. RestcommONE offers communications service providers (CSPs) a new strategic business model that promises to increase their revenue opportunities. CPaaS enabling CSPs in less than one week allows them to successfully and effectively compete against commercial CPaaS providers who are aggressively threatening their Enterprise customer base. Telestax RestcommONE CPaaS Enablement platform is generating a positive disruption in the real-time cloud communications market by changing the way organizations acquire and utilize their business software. Telestax is a privately held global company with headquarters in Austin, TX.

