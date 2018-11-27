UK Based Cevitr Delivers Digital Workforce BPO Services Using RPA Technology to Their Healthcare Client in India

LONDON, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cevitr, a UK based company providing Robotic Process Automation as a Service has automated business processes for their client ReeLabs - an award-winning healthcare provider and pioneer of stem cell technologies in India. This is a paradigm reversal of the last two decades of business process work being outsourced to low cost locations. ReeLabs was able to adopt RPA technology because of Cevitr's unique Zero CapEx market proposition, savings-based subscription model and a Digital Workforce sitting on the cloud.

The processes that have been automated for ReeLabs by Cevitr are important but mundane routine tasks that are executed based on a set of rules and are carried out on computers. They span various business verticals from finance and compliance to customer service. Automating these business processes has resulted in direct and consequential benefits for ReeLabs.

A key aspect of ReeLabs' business is Stem cell banking. Their clients are expectant parents who are aware of the benefits of banking their child's cord blood as a form of health insurance as well as the growing field of research in stem cell technology. ReeLabs is affiliated with hospitals across the country and they have a specialised staff of nurses who are present at the delivery of each client. They collect the sample at birth and send it to their lab for processing and storage.

Since the company deals with biological material, their processes are extremely time sensitive. Delays in processing may result in deterioration of the sample. It is imperative that the biological processing of the sample is not impeded by the lack of efficiency in business processes. ReeLabs identified business processes that were causing bottle necks and inefficiencies and decided to automate them using Cevitr's cloud based Digital Workforce. The processes that are currently in production in the areas of financial reconciliation, lead creation, incentive monitoring and compliance.

"As the company grows, the use of software within the organisation evolves. Customized solutions built by small software companies are unable to merge or correlate data to software like Salesforce. The transfer of data still has to be done manually. By deploying RPA, managers are now able to get cross platform reports from Spoors, SAP and Salesforce without employing manual labor. Cevitr's RPA as a Service platform has enabled us to realise business benefits very quickly." - Meena Pophale, Head of Operations ReeLabs

Since deploying RPA, ReeLabs has seen staggering results. They achieved 50% reduction in cost and 90% reduction in processing time with £0 upfront client investment. All this was completed from idea to deployment in a matter of 22 days.

"Healthcare is a sector that will significantly benefit from theRPA as a Service model. Signing on Reelabs as a customer and delivering significant value in such a short span of time using our platform has been a rewarding experience," said Jaideep Mudholkar, the Co-Founder and MD of Cevitr.

About REELABS

ReeLabs is a private healthcare provider based in India that specializes in the area of stem cell research, stem cell banking and development of various stem cell based products to address unmet medical needs. They are the recipients of the prestigious Health and Wellness Award presented by the Honorable Health Minister of India in September 2018 for pioneering stem cell technologies and regenerative medicine in India.

About CEVITR

Cevitr Ltd is a UK based company that serves large and small enterprises to free-up employees from performing important but mundane routine tasks, such that ever-increasing workloads are managed effectively. In doing so, they deliver incremental economic benefit to the organisation, while facilitating greater employee satisfaction through the pursuit of more challenging tasks.

Cevitr has established for their clients an RPA as a Service platform (CevitrJo) based on industry standard technology complemented by two unique commercial propositions - a Zero CapEx engagement and savings-based charging model. The platform has been deployed on an Azure Cloud infrastructure and is highly resilient and scalable, having the necessary security protocols in place to ensure a high performance and secure environment to process business transactions for their clients.

