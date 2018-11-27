Probiotic Ingredients Market Worth Over $3 Billion by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

U.S. probiotics market size by ingredients from food supplement application is poised to exceed USD 5 million up to 2024 on account of rising vitamin D deficiency, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Probiotics Market will cross USD 3 billion by 2024. Increasing focus on health & wellness along with rising R&D efforts to incorporate beneficial bacteria in the food & beverage industry should boost probiotics market size. These products prevent the growth of harmful intestinal bacteria, stimulate the secretion of digestive juices, strengthen the immune system and prevent nutrients degradation such as proteins & lipids by oxidative processes. Changing lifestyles globally, shifting dietary preferences and increasing efforts by functional food producers to inculcate certain bacterial strains for specific applications such as eczema treatment may further stimulate market growth.

Probiotics market demand from streptococcus strains may exhibit growth at over 7.5% till 2024. It fins usage in dairy products such as yogurt, fermented milks and cheese, pertaining to their ability to break down milk sugar into acid, thereby assisting digestion in lactose-intolerant persons.

Probiotic ingredients market from cereal applications should surpass USD 70 million by 2024 primarily owing to rising adoption of western dietary patterns, increasing demand for ready-to-eat breakfast products. Cereals also offer various nutrients such as polyphenols, minerals, carbohydrates, dietary proteins, vitamin, oligosaccharides and dietary fiber. Moreover, lactic acid fermentation of cereals for inculcating beneficial bacteria such as lactobacilli may contribute to improved flavor, inhibit spoilage and improve shelf life of these products thus accelerating the market growth.

The U.S. market is driven by rising vitamin D deficiency. Rising demand for preventive healthcare owing to economic growth and population rise which has led to increasing supplements consumption. These ingredients help treat diarrhea, allergies, inflammatory bowel disease, and lactose intolerance which has spurred regional market demand.

Browse key industry insights spread across 260 pages with 351 market data tables & 43 figures & charts from the report, "Probiotics Market Size By Ingredients (Lactobacilli, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, Bacillus), By End-Use (Human, Animal), By Application (Food and Beverages {Dairy Products, Non-Dairy Products, Cereals, Baked Food, Fermented Meat Products, Dry Food}, Dietary Supplements {Food, Nutritional, Specialty Nutrients, Infant Formula}, Animal Feed), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 - 2024" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/probiotics-market

Germany market size should surpass USD 250 million in the forecast period. Rising healthcare awareness and increasing focus on indulgence of yogurts among adults and elderly population may stimulate regional demand. Increasing preferences towards whole grain fibers containing probiotic effects in healthy digestive systems are further supporting product demand.

Japan market demand may register significant growth at about 6.5% up to 2024. Consumers are highly preferring for cheese, yogurts and baked goods to decrease prevalence of heart diseases and type 2 diabetes.

China probiotics market size from animal feed application may witness gains at about 7.5% during the forecast timeframe. Risk of developing antibiotic and cross-resistance for pathogenic bacteria have resulted into ban of antibiotics in animals, which in turn may accelerate market demand in the region.

The market is significantly competitive and fragmented among various industry participants such as Yakult Honsha, Nestle, Chr Hansen, Danone, Danisco A/S, Lallemand, Arla Foods and Probi. Several manufacturers are engaging in new product development to enhance their product portfolio and strategic joint ventures to achieve market expansion.

