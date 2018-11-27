On September 3, 2018, the shares in Hancap AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a press release issued by the Company on the same day. According to the press release all directors of the board (including the deputy director) had resigned as directors by their own request. The Company has today, on November 27, 2018, presented a Certificate of Registration from the Swedish Companies Registration Office evidencing that the Company now has a registered board of directors. Today, on November 27, 2018, Hancap AB published a press release with information on the company's financial situation. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to what is set out above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision to give the shares in Hancap AB (HANC PREF A, ISIN code SE0006881413, order book ID 108039) observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Linn Ejderhamn, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB