

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose slightly in choppy trade on Tuesday amid expectations that OPEC and its allies would agree to cut output at a meeting in Vienna next week.



Global benchmark Brent crude oil rose 0.35 percent to $60.77 a barrel, adding to the previous session's gains after hitting a 13-month low of $58.41 on Friday. U.S. light crude futures were up 0.14 percent at $51.70 a barrel.



The upside remained capped after media reports suggested that Saudi Arabia raised oil production to an all-time high in November.



As U.S. President Donald Trump pushes OPEC to keep oil prices low, markets now keenly await the outcome of the G-20 meeting in Buenos Aires on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 for directional cues.



Both sides may show a willingness to negotiate a trade agreement, but a breakthrough deal seems highly unlikely.



If talks fail to produce a deal, the U.S. may raise the punitive tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods on January 1. Trump has also threatened to impose tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports.



The American Petroleum Institute is scheduled to release weekly inventory numbers later in the day.



