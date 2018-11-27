Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Report First Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2018 / Zedge, Inc., (NYSE American: ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for the first quarter 2019 (the three months ended October 31, 2018).

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (http://investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10 PM Eastern on December 11, 2018.

Zedge's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30PM Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the call, please dial 877-407-8133 (U.S. toll free) or 201-689-8040 (International) at least five minutes before the 4:30 PM Eastern start and ask for the Zedge earnings conference call.

The call will also be webcast through this URL: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/41071 (through 3/11/19)

Following the call and continuing through 12/25/18, a call replay will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (U.S. toll free) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering the replay access code: 41071

About Zedge:

Zedge is a content discovery and creation platform with a global audience of close to 35 million monthly active users. We aspire to be the "everything you" destination that people turn to when seeking digital content that expresses their essence, individuality, and taste. Professional artists, individual creators, and brands use Zedge to market, distribute and sell their content. We have a rich and diverse library with more than a million images and audio clips.

Contact: Jonathan Reich - ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/528989/Zedge-to-Report-First-Fiscal-Quarter-2019-Results