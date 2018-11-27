Nasdaq has agreed to admit the following mortgage bond futures to trading and clearing as of 30th of November, 2018. ISIN Underlying code Name Expiration date Settlement (fixing) date SE0011968114 5834 3YMBFH9 28-03-2019 01-04-2019 SE0011968122 5840 20YMBFH9 28-03-2019 01-04-2019 SE0011968130 5837 30YMBFH9 28-03-2019 01-04-2019 See more details in the attached documents. For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis Modell at tel + 45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=701087